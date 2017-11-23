FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's NUM union signs three-year wage agreement with coal producers
#Oil report
November 23, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 2 days ago

S.Africa's NUM union signs three-year wage agreement with coal producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has agreed a three-year wage agreement with coal producers, averting a sector-wide strike, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement will be effective from June 1 for officials and July 1 for lowest paid workers at all companies with the exception of Koornfontein Mines, which will implement on July 1, and Delmas Coal, which will implement on July 1 for all employees. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning)

