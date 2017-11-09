S.African security agency files legal complaint against Zuma author

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s State Security Agency (SSA) has made a criminal complaint against the author of a book critical of President Jacob Zuma, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The President’s Keepers - Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison” by journalist Jacques Pauw alleges millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money flowed into the bank accounts of spies and members of Zuma’s government.

The president’s office has denied the accusations, saying Zuma had declared all his income to the tax authorities.

The SSA last week said the book should be removed from sale as it reveals the names of SSA agents, their operational methods and the agency’s classified documents. It also said the book was full of inaccuracies.

NB Publishers declined to withdraw the book and Pauw has continued to hold public signings.

“Charges have been laid against Mr. Pauw relating to the contravention of several sections of the Intelligence Services Act,” SSA spokesman Brian Dube said.

NB Publishers said its lawyers were studying the charges and would respond in due course.

Pauw has said the SSA is seeking legal action to distract from revelations in his book about corruption at the agency. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)