FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
South Africa's CPI slows to 5.1 percent year/year in June
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 22 days ago

South Africa's CPI slows to 5.1 percent year/year in June

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 5.1 percent year-on-year in June from 5.4 percent in May, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.2 percent year-on-year inflation print.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was at 4.8 percent year-on-year in June, unchanged from in May, while on a month-on-month basis the rate rose to 0.4 percent in June from 0.1 percent in May. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.