South Africa's CPI quickens to 4.7 percent year/year in December

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened to 4.7 percent year-on-year in December from 4.6 percent in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened to 0.5 percent in December from 0.1 percent in November.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.2 percent year-on-year in December from 4.4 percent in November, while on a month-on-month basis it quickened to 0.3 percent from 0.0 percent previously. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)