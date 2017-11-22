FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's CPI slows to 4.8 percent year/year in October
November 22, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

South Africa's CPI slows to 4.8 percent year/year in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.8 percent year-on-year in October, in line with market expectations, from 5.1 percent in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in October from 0.5 percent in September.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy fell to 4.5 percent year-on-year in October from 4.6 percent in September, while on a month-on-month basis inflation slowed to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent previously. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison Williams)

