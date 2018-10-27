FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 27, 2018 / 12:53 PM / in an hour

Ex-South African president De Klerk hospitalised for lung ailment

1 Min Read

Former South African President FW de Klerk addresses a news conference in Cape Town, South Africa, July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner FW de Klerk has been hospitalised for a lung condition but is recovering and is expected to be discharged next week, his foundation said on Saturday.

De Klerk, 82, his country’s most recent white president, became Nobel laureate jointly with his successor, Nelson Mandela, in 1993 for overseeing its transition from apartheid rule.

He was admitted to a Cape Town hospital on Friday with pneumothorax, “an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall,” his foundation said in a statement.

Pneumothorax is normally associated with a collapsed lung, but the foundation did not specify if that was the case.

“He underwent a successful procedure this morning and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week,” it said.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.