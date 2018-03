GABORONE, March 5 (Reuters) - Botswana on Monday recalled imports of processed meat products from South Africa after a deadly listeria outbreak was linked to a factory there, the ministry of health said in a statement.

Botswana’s move follows a similar ban by Mozambique and Zambia in the wake of the outbreak that has claimed 180 lives in South Africa. (Writing by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)