South Africa's future "just got a lot more positive", Anglo American CEO says

CAPE TOWN, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s future is looking “a lot more positive” since President Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma last month, Anglo American’s Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on Wednesday.

“We’ve continued to invest in South Africa, we believe in the future of South Africa and from our point of view it just got a lot more positive,” Cutifani said at a conference in Cape Town.

Cutifani said the new mines minister, Gwede Mantashe, had a “great meeting” with mining companies on Tuesday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock, editing by Louise Heavens)