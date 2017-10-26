FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's shifting away from fiscal consolidation - Fitch
October 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / in a day

South Africa's shifting away from fiscal consolidation - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s medium term budget signals a policy shift by the Treasury away from commitments to cut down deficits and debt and contains no plans to limit the damage to the economy, ratings firm Fitch said on Thursday.

“This suggests that the change in direction of policy making away from a focus on fiscal consolidation that we anticipated as a consequence of March’s cabinet reshuffle is under way and occurring faster than we had expected,” Fitch said in a statement. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

