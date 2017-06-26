S.Africa's Treasury undecided on whether to challenge mooted change to c.bank's mandate

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Treasury has yet to decide whether it will challenge a recommendation by an anti-graft watchdog to change the central bank's mandate, a proposal that rocked markets, the deputy finance minister said on Monday.

Asked if Treasury thinks the public protector went beyond her mandate with the recommendation, Sfiso Buthelezi said: "We haven't taken a view but as things stand now we are happy that the central bank has exercised its right by taking it for review."

Both the central bank and parliament said last week they planned to mount legal challenges to the proposal. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)