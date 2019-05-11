Provisional results show South Africa's ANC wins parliamentary election

FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds a placard with the face of President of South Africa's governing African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa, during the party's final rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The African National Congress retained control of South Africa’s parliament but its share of the vote fell, a rebuke from voters fed up with corruption scandals and racial inequalities that remain entrenched a generation after the party took power.

Provisional results on Saturday showed the ruling party took 57.51% of the votes in Wednesday’s general election.

The provisional results also showed the ANC won a tight provincial race in Gauteng, where South Africa’s biggest city and commercial centre Johannesburg and the administrative capital Pretoria are located, with 50.19% of the vote.