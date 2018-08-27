FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 27, 2018 / 10:54 AM / in an hour

South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030: energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s government has halted its nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 and will instead mainly expand renewables, gas and hydro power, the energy minister said on Monday.

South Africa has the continent’s only nuclear power station and is seeking to expand its energy mix using wind, solar and coal power capacity in the coming decades.

There were “no plans to increase nuclear until 2030,” Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said while releasing the government’s new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The policy paper also showed that electricity demand on the grid has been declining.

Reporting by Patricia Aruo; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.