South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030: energy minister

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s government has halted its nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 and will instead mainly expand renewables, gas and hydro power, the energy minister said on Monday.

South Africa has the continent’s only nuclear power station and is seeking to expand its energy mix using wind, solar and coal power capacity in the coming decades.

There were “no plans to increase nuclear until 2030,” Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said while releasing the government’s new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The policy paper also showed that electricity demand on the grid has been declining.