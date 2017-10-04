FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom to appoint new board, CEO in November - cabinet minister
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Pitting wild boars against dogs
October 4, 2017

South Africa's Eskom to appoint new board, CEO in November - cabinet minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s scandal-plagued power supplier Eskom will appoint a new board and begin the search for a new chief executive at a special meeting in November, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Eskom, which is at the centre of allegations of improper dealings in government contracts, has suspended its chief executive and chief financial officer pending disciplinary hearings, both of whom have denied wrongdoing.

Many of the allegations are linked to a slew of leaked emails, which Reuters have not independently verified. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

