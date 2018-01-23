FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 23, 2018 / 10:10 AM / 2 days ago

S.Africa Eskom's dollar-bonds rise, 2023 issue at 3-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom’s dollar-denominated eurobonds rose across the curve on Tuesday with the 2023 issue hitting a three-month high according to Thomson Reuters data, as the state-run firm sought to drag itself out of a crisis.

The 2023 bond rose 0.9 cents to 104.38 cents in the dollar, its highest level since mid-October, after Eskom said it would ask local banks to reopen their lending facilities to the utility, with support from the Treasury.

The government named a new Eskom board on Saturday, ending a power vacuum that dates back to mid-2017. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.