UPDATE 1-South Africa's Treasury to probe Eskom, Tegeta coal deals

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday ordered a forensic investigation into a report about coal supply agreements between power utility Eskom and a company ran by a family with ties to President Jacob Zuma.

The ministry said in a statement that Treasury would undertake a forensic investigation into the coal supply agreements between state-owned Eskom and the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources after its own interim report recommended that such a probe be undertaken.

Senior members of the ruling African National Congress party have accused the three Gupta brothers of using their relationship with Zuma to wield influence and win business.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing.

The report had detailed how Tegeta started supplying coal to Eskom before Tegeta had cleared regulatory requirements, local news website Eye Witness News said.

Eskom has come under scrutiny after leaked documents put it at the centre of allegations of improper dealings in government contracts. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)