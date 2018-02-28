FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 1:39 PM / a day ago

Eskom signs a $2 billion short-term loan with 7 lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-run power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it has signed a 20 billion rand ($2 billion) short-term credit facility with a consortium of seven local and international banks.

“The funding provides Eskom with sufficient liquidity to allow the company time to continue resolving its governance related issues and enables Eskom to recommence with its normal funding program required to execute the FY 2018/19 funding plans,” acting Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said in a statement, referring to the utility’s current financial year.

$1 = 11.7545 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia

