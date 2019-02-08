South Africa's NUM union tells Ramaphosa to scrap Eskom split plan

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Friday urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider his plan to split state power firm Eskom into three separate entities, saying it would lead to large-scale job losses.

“The NUM is going to fight tooth and nail against the unbundling of Eskom,” the union, which says it has more than 15,000 members at Eskom, said in a statement. “It is the privatisation of Eskom to enrich the elites.”