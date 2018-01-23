FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 6:20 PM / a day ago

Another executive resigns at South Africa's Eskom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The acting head of group capital at South Africa’s Eskom has resigned, the state-owned power utility said on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of executives leaving the company.

Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said Prish Govender did not give a reason for his resignation, which is with immediate effect.

Govender’s departure comes a day after suspended Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh tendered his resignation with immediate effect on Monday, amid an investigation into allegations he granted preferential treatment to firms supplying coal to Eskom. Singh has denied wrongdoing.

South Africa’s parliament is investigating Eskom over allegations executives were involved in unduly awarding contracts to friends of President Jacob Zuma.

The utility’s chairman, Zethembe Khoza, also quit on Saturday, hours before the government named a new Eskom board, ending a power vacuum that dates back to mid-2017 when then chairman Ben Ngubane resigned and the government reversed Eskom’s decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as chief executive.

$1 = 12.0748 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter

