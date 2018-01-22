CFO of South African power firm Eskom resigns

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The suspended chief financial officer of South Africa’s Eskom has resigned, the state-owned power utility said on Monday, amid an investigation into allegations that he granted preferential treatment to bidders supplying coal to Eskom.

It said the resignation would take immediate effect.

The company suspended CFO Anoj Singh in July last year pending an investigation of the allegations.

Eskom came under scrutiny in 2017 after leaked documents put it at the centre of allegations of improper dealings in government contracts.