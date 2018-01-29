FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 29, 2018 / 9:35 AM / a day ago

South Africa's Eskom to publish financial results on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom will publish interim financial results on Tuesday, the company said, in time to meet a Jan. 31 deadline set by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which had threatened to suspend trading in Eskom’s bonds.

Eskom is the sole power supplier in Africa’s most industrialised economy and delayed publication of its results late last year. The firm has been embroiled in a governance crisis and has been at the heart of allegations of undue influence in awarding tenders during President Jacob Zuma’s time in power.

International ratings agencies have regularly cited Eskom as a threat to South Africa’s strained public finances.

Earlier this month the government named a new Eskom board and told the company to remove executives facing allegations of “serious corruption and other acts of impropriety”. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.