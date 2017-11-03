FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to invest $211 million in South Africa to boost output
November 3, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Ford to invest $211 million in South Africa to boost output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - American car-maker Ford said it would invest 3 billion rand ($211 million) in its South African assembly plant to meet rising domestic and international demand for its Ford Ranger pickup truck, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - The sign at a Ford dealer is pictured in Lakewood, Colorado, U.S. on September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

“This significant investment reaffirms Ford’s ongoing commitment to South Africa as a local manufacturer, exporter and key employer in the automotive sector,” Ockert Berry, vice president operations for Ford Middle East and Africa said in a statement.

($1 = 14.2044 rand)

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
