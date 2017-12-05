FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's gross spending up 2.1 percent in Q3
December 5, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's gross spending up 2.1 percent in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s real gross domestic product expenditure rose by 2.1 percent in third quarter after expanding by a revised 2.7 percent in the second quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Household expenditure increased by 2.6 percent in the three months to September after increasing by 4.7 percent in the previous three months.

Government expenditure was down 0.5 percent after rising by 1.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation rose by 4.3 percent from a 2 percent contraction previously. Exports of goods and services were down 10.3 percent while imports fell 13.7 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

