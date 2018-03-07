FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

S.Africa's land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s plan to expropriate land without compensation is causing nervousness in markets but the process is likely to be adopted in a rational way, Goldman Sachs’ Africa chief said on Wednesday.

“We can’t pre-empt what that process is going to be so there is naturally some nervousness in the market,” Colin Coleman, Africa director of Goldman Sachs, told a conference in Cape Town.

“One has to be confident we are not going to end up in an irrational space and we will end up close to a rational position.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; writing by Joe Brock; editing by Jason Neely)


