South Africa's Ramaphosa says party's "Top Six" combines different views
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 2:38 PM / a day ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says party's "Top Six" combines different views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - New ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the “Top Six” of South Africa’s ruling party comprised politicians from different sides of its ideological divides and he expected the party to emerge from this week’s leadership conference stronger.

Deputy president of South Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Analysts have warned that the party’s top decision-making group could fail to agree on policy, with three politicians apiece drawn from the Ramaphosa camp and that of his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“The leadership that has been chosen is a unity leadership,” Ramaphosa told reporters at the conference. “It’s a leadership that combines different views and approaches that were prevalent in the conference prior to the election.”

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
