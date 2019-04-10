Corrected: Nissan South Africa to invest $213 million to build new Navara model

FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor's global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan, Dec. 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Correct production capacity increase to 30,000)

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African unit of Japanese car maker Nissan will invest $213 million in the country to produce the new Navara model at a local plant, the firm’s South Africa managing director said on Wednesday.

The investment will increase production capacity by 30,000 and add 400 permanent jobs at the plant in the town of Rosslyn, close to Pretoria, Mike Whitfield told reporters.