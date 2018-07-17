Obama says world should resist cynicism over rise of strongmen

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the world should resist cynicism over the rise of strongmen in an apparent reference to populist leaders who hold power in several countries.

“Just as people spoke about the triumph of democracy in the 90s, people now are talking about the triumph of tribalism and the strong man. But we need to resist that cynicism,” Obama said in a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.