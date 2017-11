JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC) needs to play a bigger role in improving governance in state-owned companies, its chief executive officer Daniel Matjila said on Tuesday.

The PIC, which manages government employees’ pension money, is the biggest investor in state-owned firms’ debt instruments. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison Williams)