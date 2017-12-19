Pistorius appeals sentence to constitutional court - court documents

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius has filed an application to the Constitutional Court seeking to overturn a higher prison sentence handed down by the appeals court last month, court documents showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Pistorius will appeal to the country’s highest court against the increased sentence of 13 years and five months, a murder term that the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled from an original six years for shooting dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.