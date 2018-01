JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell for the first time in four months in December with business activity and new sales declining sharply, a survey showed on Friday.

The index, which is compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research and gauges manufacturing activity in Africa’s most industrialised economy, fell to 44.9 in December from 48.6 in November. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)