South Africa's Dlamini-Zuma demands recount of ANC vote after losing: News24

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ANC delayed the announcement of the results of its presidential election on Monday after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s team demanded a recount of the votes after she lost, News24 online news service said, citing three sources.

FILE PHOTO: Former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma reacts before addressing a lecture to members of the African National Congress Youth League in Durban, South Africa, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

Dlamini-Zuma was running against Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in the contest to lead the ruling party. An expected victory for Cyril sparked a rally in the rand to its highest since March.