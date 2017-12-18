South Africa's Ramaphosa wins election as ANC president

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa became president of the ANC on Monday after a vote decribed as the most pivotal moment for the party since it launched black-majority rule under Nelson Mandela 23 years ago.

Deputy president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa reacts during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader who became a businessman and is now one of South Africa’s richest people, won against his sole rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, 68. She is a former cabinet minister and the ex-wife of President Jacob Zuma.