South Africa's Ramaphosa wins election as ANC president

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa became president of the ANC on Monday after a vote decribed as the most pivotal moment for the party since it launched black-majority rule under Nelson Mandela 23 years ago.
Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader who became a businessman and is now one of South Africa’s richest people, won against his sole rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, 68. She is a former cabinet minister and the ex-wife of President Jacob Zuma.
