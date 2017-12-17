FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma formally nominated to run for president of ANC
December 17, 2017 / 4:30 PM / in 2 days

S.Africa's Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma formally nominated to run for president of ANC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress formally nominated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the only candidates to run for the presidency of the party at a conference on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma reacts before addressing a lecture to members of the African National Congress Youth League in Durban, South Africa, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

The official nominations, announced by an election official, come after months of campaigning across Africa’s most industrialised economy set the stage for the start of voting by 4,776 delegates in the tight race between the two candidates.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by James Macharia; editing by Ralph Boulton

