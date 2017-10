South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at a memorial lecture after unveiling a statue of struggle veteran Harry Gwala in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress said on Monday it was not surprised by the Speaker of parliament’s decision to allow a secret ballot in a no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma scheduled for Tuesday.

“It’s no surprise for us. We’ve already said that we will support any decision the speaker makes,” the party’s spokesman Zizi Kodwa said.