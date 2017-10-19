FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart closed accounts linked to S.Africa's Gupta family in 2014
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 8:46 AM / in 3 days

StanChart closed accounts linked to S.Africa's Gupta family in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered closed some bank accounts linked to the Gupta family in South Africa in 2014, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

“We are not able to comment on the details of client transactions, but can confirm that after an internal investigation, accounts were closed by us by early in 2014,” the spokeswoman said by email.

The Gupta family, a trio of Indian-born businessmen, are under scrutiny for their close ties to South African President Jacob Zuma.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority separately said it is in contact with StanChart and HSBC following reports in British newspapers that Britain’s finance minister has asked regulators to investigate the lenders’ possible ties to the Gupta family and Zuma.

“The FCA is already in contact with both banks named and will consider carefully further responses received,” the regulator said.

The FBI in the U.S. is also investigating the matter .

HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.