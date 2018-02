JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Presidency told the media on Wednesday to “await official notification” of a media briefing by President Jacob Zuma, amid expectations he is about to resign as head of state.

The presidency statement came after media reports that Zuma would brief the nation at 0800 GMT to respond to a ruling party order that he should step down as national President. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)