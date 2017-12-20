FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ANC to nationalise central bank, expropriate land
#Economic News
December 20, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 5 days ago

South Africa's ANC to nationalise central bank, expropriate land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has adopted a resolution calling for the nationalisation of the central bank and land expropriation without compensation, a senior party official said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting of party delegates, the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee Enoch Godongwana told reporters the ownership of the South African Reserve Bank would not affect the regulator’s independence.

He said the party had also agreed to initiate amendments of the constitution to achieve land expropriation without compensation, but gave no timeline. He said there would be no illegal occupation of land.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Ed Stoddard; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Roche

