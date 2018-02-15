S.Africa opposition EFF says will boycott election of new president Thursday

CAPE TOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema said on Thursday his party will not take part in the election of new president so as not to legitimise a candidate put forward by the ruling ANC.

“The EFF will not participate in the election of a new president to replace Zuma because we do not want to legitimise anyone from the ruling party,” Malema said, adding his party wanted early national elections.

Acting president Cyril Ramaphosa is due to be confirmed as Jacob Zuma’s permanent successor in a parliamentary vote later on Thursday.