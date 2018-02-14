FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 12:03 PM / a day ago

Zuma no-confidence motion set for Thursday: South Africa parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament will hold a no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday, speaker Baleka Mbete said, piling more pressure on Zuma, who has been ordered by the ruling ANC to quit as head of state.

The motion, brought the left-wing opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, has been brought forward from Feb. 22. The African National Congress said it would back the motion by adding amendments giving its own reasons for removing Zuma.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

