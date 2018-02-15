FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:05 AM / a day ago

South Africa's parliament speaker receives Zuma's letter of resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The speaker of South Africa’s parliament, Baleka Mbete, has received a letter from Jacob Zuma informing her of his resignation as president, Mbete’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Zuma told the nation late on Wednesday that he was standing down after being instructed to do so by the ruling party, the African National Congress.

Mbete’s office also said that the finance minister was scheduled to deliver a budget speech at 1400 local time (1200 GMT) on Feb. 21, as planned.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

