JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African authorities want global consultancy McKinsey and local firm Trillian to repay 1.6 billion rand ($130 million) they earned for a contract to advise state utility Eskom, a senior prosecutor told eNCA television on Tuesday.

“The 1.6 billion, we are asking that they pay that back. That precisely relates to the Eskom contract,” Advocate Knorx Molelle said in an interview. ($1 = 12.2528 rand)