South Africa prosecutors to serve McKinsey with court order on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African prosecutors will serve a court order on Wednesday to consultancy McKinsey and a local firm controlled by friends of President Jacob Zuma regarding a contract with state utility Eskom, a spokesman for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

Luvuyo Mfaku also said the NPA would meet lawyers from the two companies on Thursday. Officials are investigating whether McKinsey knowingly let funds from the utility be diverted to Trillian as a way of securing the deal to advise Eskom in 2016.