JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Naspers said on Tuesday it had not been informed of any legal action from any of its investors, after a U.S. law firm said it had launched an investigation into the media and e-commerce giant.

Naspers said in a statement it took allegations that it had engaged in business malpractice seriously. It said the board of MultiChoice would investigate the matter. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)