South Africa's Naspers cancels contract with TV station sold by Guptas

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A unit of African media and e-commerce giant Naspers said on Wednesday it will not renew its contract with a news channel previously owned by the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma accused of unduly influencing government.

The Gupta family and Zuma deny wrongdoing.

MultiChoice, the biggest pay-TV provider in Africa, said an investigation found the company had not done proper due diligence on ANN7 but there was no corruption in its contract.

The investigation followed a report by South African media about payments made by Multichoice to ANN7. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)