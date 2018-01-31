FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

South Africa's Naspers cancels contract with TV station sold by Guptas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A unit of African media and e-commerce giant Naspers said on Wednesday it will not renew its contract with a news channel previously owned by the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma accused of unduly influencing government.

The Gupta family and Zuma deny wrongdoing.

MultiChoice, the biggest pay-TV provider in Africa, said an investigation found the company had not done proper due diligence on ANN7 but there was no corruption in its contract.

The investigation followed a report by South African media about payments made by Multichoice to ANN7. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

