FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Voting ends in South African parliament's no-confidence motion on Zuma, counting starts
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
August 8, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 2 months ago

Voting ends in South African parliament's no-confidence motion on Zuma, counting starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at a memorial lecture after unveiling a statue of struggle veteran Harry Gwala in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s national assembly concluded voting on a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, and the speaker of parliament called for a recess to allow the votes to be counted.

Zuma, 75, who has held power since 2009, would have to relinquish office if he loses the vote. It was unclear how long the exercise in the 400-seat parliament would take.

“The table staff will now close and seal the ballot boxes and I will suspend proceedings shortly to enable the secretary to count the votes,” Speaker Baleka Mbete said.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.