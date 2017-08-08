South African parliament starts debate in Zuma no-confidence motion

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance urged South African lawmakers to oust President Jacob Zuma at the start of a parliamentary debate on a motion of no-confidence in the scandal-plagued leader on Tuesday.

Zuma, who has held power since 2009, would have to relinquish office if he loses the vote expected once the debate ends.

"I plead with you let us put the people of South Africa first and vote to remove Jacob Zuma today," Mmusi Maimane said.

Speaking on behalf of the ruling African National Congress party, deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the motion against Zuma amounted to a "power grab" by the opposition.

"The ANC rejects this motion with the contempt it deserves," she said.