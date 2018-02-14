FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

South Africa's ANC will back no-confidence vote in Zuma on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) will support a motion of no-confidence brought by an opposition party against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday if Zuma does not resign, the ANC’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Wednesday.

The party’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu added that the ANC hoped to elect party leader Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country on Thursday, after the no-confidence vote, or on Friday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

