February 6, 2018 / 7:23 PM / in a day

South African presidency denies claim Zuma plans to fire deputy Ramaphosa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has no plans to fire Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s deputy president, the presidency said on Tuesday, denying a claim by a party allied to the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

“The allegations are completely baseless,” the presidency said in a statement.

The South African Communist Party had said it received information that Zuma plans to sack Ramaphosa and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, an executive member of the ANC and Zuma’s ex-wife.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

