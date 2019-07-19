South Africa's graft watchdog says Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool via REUTERS/Files

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had “deliberately misled” parliament about a 500,000 rand ($35,900) donation he received for his campaign to lead the African National Congress (ANC).

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who investigates allegations of wrongdoing by state officials, told reporters that Ramaphosa had violated the constitution and breached the executive code of ethics in his reply to parliament in November.

($1 = 13.9326 rand)