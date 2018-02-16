FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 5:38 PM / a day ago

"Tough decisions" for South Africa to cut deficit - Ramaphosa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa faces “tough decisions” to reduce the size of its fiscal deficit and stabilise its debt after years of weak growth, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday in a State of the Nation address the day after being inaugurated.

Ramaphosa also said his government was committed to “policy certainty and consistency”, in contrast to his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, who resigned this week on the orders of the ruling African National Congress. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

