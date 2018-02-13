South Africa's ANC confirms Jacob Zuma removal, says cannot agree timeframe

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress confirmed on Tuesday it had decided to sack President Jacob Zuma, but said leading members had not been able to agree on when he should go.

The ANC’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, said the decision to recall Zuma - party-speak for ‘remove from office’ - was taken after “exhaustive discussions”.

The rand turned weaker after the ANC said it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, softening 0.2 percent to a session low of 11.9450 at 1218 GMT from 11.8800 before Magashule’s press briefing.